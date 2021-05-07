Blue Devils too much for Black Knights to handle in 20-4 win

WINDSOR, NY – Wrapping up tonight at Windsor High School as the Black Knights took on the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Lucas Scott taking his talents to the lacrosse field this spring, and he’s just as good there as on the football field.

The low laser gets in, and it’s 1-0 Forks.

Tyler Hayes hustling down field now.

Puts the perfect amount of bounce on that shot.

Anything more or less, and that’s probably not going in.

But, it does so 2-0 Forks.

That’s Colby Fendick and that’s in the back of the goal.

3-0 Blue Devils in a hurry.

Out of a time out.

Scott finds Noah Allen, and Allen finds twine. Make it 4-0 Forks.

The lead is 6-0 here when Windsor finally breaks through.

Addison Smith’s shot is knocked down.

But, Hayden Greene scoops and scores.

6-1 with that Black Knights goal.

Despite 34 saves from Garrett Bidwell, the Blue Devils were too much to handle as Forks rolls to a 20-4 win.