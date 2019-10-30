Blue Devils take marathon triple overtime semifinal game over Warriors 1-0

BINGHAMTON – Now over to Blue Devil Stadium, Chenango Forks hosting Chenango Valley.

Winner goes to the Class B section title game.

First half, Aubrey Bough looking for her sister, Emma, on a header in front.

But, Maddie Trisket punches it away before Bough could get to it.

Great chance for C.V. here.

Kerri Hayes trying to track that ball down.

Bree Fargnoli comes out at the last second to cut Hayes off.

Fargnoli gets there just in the nick of time to prevent a scoring chance.

Emma with it now in the second half.

Good look, but Trisket rises up to make the grab.

Fantastic chance for Forks here as Aubrey fires it on goal.

Trisket bobbles but then recovers for the catch before Emma could get there.

Warriors chance now.

Sara Marinaro for Hayes.

Hayes with a boot.

But, Fargnoli makes a nice grab of her own.

In case you couldn’t tell, this was a game of many chances, but no cashing in.

After two 10 minutes overtimes weren’t enough, we went to a five minute golden goal.

It was there that Lauren Ashman found Emma Bough and Bough finally found the back of the goal.

Huge celebration on one side of the field, heart break on the other.

What an outstanding game on both sides though.

Shame someone had to lose.

The Blue Devils win a marathon of a game.

1-0 in triple overtime.

For that, Forks will meet Oneonta a 4th time this season.

Only this time, the section title is on the line.

That will be this Saturday, getting underway at 3:30 pm in Norwich.