Blue Devils shut out Yellowjackets 7-0

BINGHAMTON – Bring your own seats for this one!

A battle between two Class B teams ranked inside the top 10 in the state.

#8 Oneonta and #9 Chenango Forks.

First half, Emma Bough finds Lauren Ashman across the field, and Ashman boots it far side for the goal.

The future Villanova product makes it 1-0.

Later, Bough back to work.

Dribbles through a swarm of Yellowjackets, and then finds the back of the net.

Blue Devils go up 2-0.

Second half, Ashman with the free kick.

Great strike and Aubrey Bough with the tremendous header into the far side of the goal.

That made it a 3-0 Forks lead, and they just kept going.

After a few more goals, the Blue Devils win this one convincingly 7-0 to take the STAC East Division.

Forks now faces either Maine-Endwell or Elmira for the STAC title a week from today on October 17.

The Express and Spartans meet on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.