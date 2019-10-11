Blue Devils shut out Yellowjackets 7-0

BINGHAMTON – Bring your own seats for this one!
A battle between two Class B teams ranked inside the top 10 in the state.
#8 Oneonta and #9 Chenango Forks.
First half, Emma Bough finds Lauren Ashman across the field, and Ashman boots it far side for the goal.
The future Villanova product makes it 1-0.
Later, Bough back to work.
Dribbles through a swarm of Yellowjackets, and then finds the back of the net.
Blue Devils go up 2-0.
Second half, Ashman with the free kick.
Great strike and Aubrey Bough with the tremendous header into the far side of the goal.
That made it a 3-0 Forks lead, and they just kept going.
After a few more goals, the Blue Devils win this one convincingly 7-0 to take the STAC East Division.
Forks now faces either Maine-Endwell or Elmira for the STAC title a week from today on October 17.
The Express and Spartans meet on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.