Blue Devils shut out Sabers 40-0 on the gridiron

BINGHAMTON, NY – Good turn out as the 2-time reigning Class C champs, Susquehanna Valley, on the road to face the defending B champions, #6 Chenango Forks.

1st quarter, Forks ball. The give is to Dubbs Haqq and he pounds his way into the end zone for the game’s first score. 7-0 Forks.

SV needing to punt next drive.

But, high snap. Devante Rivera trying to track it down. Corrales it for a second, but coughs it up again.

And Anthony Arciolla, scoop and score. Blue Devils extend their lead to 14-0.

Sabers needing something good to happen.

Enter Scott Howard.

Howard finds some room and explodes up field.

Moves back towards the sideline, one on one with Haqq, and Dubbs able to drag him down.

But, perhaps the spark SV needed.

Or, perhaps not. 4th and 6 and absolutely no where for Ryan Rychlewski to go.

He’s smothered by the Blue Devils defense.

After the teams traded possessions, Forks knocking on the door again, and guess who, it’s Haqq and he invites himself into the end zone. 20-0 Blue Devils.

Forks dominates this one as they go on to shut out SV, 40-0.