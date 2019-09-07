Blue Devils romp Indians 42-7

BINGHAMTON – The Chenango Forks Blue Devils and the Owego Indians meeting up in week one over at Blue Devil Stadium.

Offenses starting slow in this ball game first quarter, Indians on offense and errant snap leads to a recover by Jonathan Goodspeed, showing off some speed being the first one to the loose ball.

Ensuing drive, Blue Devils driving Dubbs Haqq on the carry and gets the ball punched out, Owego recovers, defense strong on both ends we’re still scoreless.

That would change with under a minute to go in the first, Lucas Scott bullying his way to the goal line from 16 yards out, Forks goes up 7 nothing.

Things would get out of hand in a hurry as Forks blows out Owego 42-7.