ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Lacrosse team rolled to a big win over Elmira Notre Dame 17-4.
Brody Polacek led the Blue Devils with 5 goals and 3 assists.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
