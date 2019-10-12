Blue Devils roll over Wildcats 43-12

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – One of the better views in the area.

Johnson City at home to take on the steamroller that is #2 Chenango Forks.

First quarter, J.C. ball.

Corey Casteline drops back to pass.

He’s going to be intercepted though by Dubbs Haqq.

Nice return, eventually dragged out of bounds, and that set up this.

Ball at the J.C. 17, and Haqq gets to finish off the drive with a carry.

Slashing through the defense, and he’s in for a touchdown.

Forks out in front 7-0.

Next drive, the give is to Lucas Scott, and he rumbles forward for a nice pickup.

Few plays later, Forks knocking on the door again and Scott answers it.

Plows his way into the end zone. 14-0 Blue Devils.

Forks rolls in this one as they win it by a final of 43-12.