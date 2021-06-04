Blue Devils pummel Black Knights in boys lacrosse action 21-4

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over to Chenango Forks as the Blue Devils took on the Windsor Black Knights.

Opening frame, Tyler Hayes to Lucas Scott, and he hits him with the superball. Big time bouncer. 1-0 Forks.

Caden Olmstead with it here.

Incredibly elusive as he slides in for the goal. 2-0 Blue Devils.

This time, Olmstead decides to dish it out as he gets to Hayes.

And the quick shot from Hayes goes. 3-0 Forks.

Fast break for Forks here.

Zander Arnold over to David Hogan and he goes low. 4-0 now.

Windsor looking to counter.

Hayden Greene quick up to Drew Diesel who’s bouncer goes right up under the crossbar.

Black Knights get on the board.

But, Forks was just too dynamic for the young Windsor squad as the Blue Devils take this one, 21-4.