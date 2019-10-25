Blue Devils prevail over Indians in 2OT 3-2

BINGHAMTON – Now to some boys soccer. Class B quarters.

#3 Chenango Forks at home against #6 Owego.

First half, Cameron Drumm crosses it for Corey Tye.

Save is made, but Tye sticks with it and drives home the rebound.

Forks in front not even three minutes into the game. 1-0.

About five minutes later, free kick by Donovan Peterson.

Good ball, Drumm is there and what a snipe!

Far side off the post and in. What a goal!

2-0 Blue Devils.

But, this one is far from over.

Jason Caldwell boots it in front for Yuri Brich.

Brich chips it up and over the keeper and into the net.

Indians cut the deficit to only one.

Then, Jace Riegel finds Caldwell.

He winds up and blasts it on goal.

Stop made by Evan Jacobs.

But, the ball springs free and it’s chaos.

Brich out wide sends it back in and Cladwell has a wide open net to tap it into.

Owego climbs back and ties the game at two.

That score would hold all the way into a second overtime until Alex Kalivoda netted the game winner for Forks.

They take it 3-2.

That puts Forks into the semifinal round.

They will face the winner of Saturday’s Chenango Valley-Newark Valley game next Wednesday at either C.V. or Forks.