Blue Devils offense surges by the Black Knights 18-5

WINDSOR, NY – Over to Windsor as the Black Knights welcomed in the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

1-1 game when I arrived, but Forks wasting no time to give me some highlights as Faith Brown navigates the field and scores to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead.

Then, it’s Alex Zemanick with a couple dekes in front and gets the finish. Forks up 3-1.

Here, Courtney Sales finds Tierra Reh and she rifles one under the crossbar to make it a 3-goal lead for Forks.

Windsor needing an answer.

They get a free-position shot and that was a little bit Alexis.

Alexis Hill gets her team within 2.

But, didn’t take long for Forks to respond as it’s Zemanick again.

Calmly collects the ball, weaves through traffic, and scores again. 5-2 Forks.

Windsor not going away though.

Hill finds Grace Beattie.

Spins, and that’s a good finish. 5-3 game.

That’s as close as it would get though as the Blue Devils began to pull away late in the half, including 4 goals from Zemanick.

Chenango Forks would surge ahead in the 2nd and go on to win, 18-5.