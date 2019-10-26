Blue Devils net win over Sabers 7-0

BINGHAMTON – The top seed, Chenango Forks, taking on the eight seed, Susquehanna Valley.

First half, Emma Bough with a beautiful cross for Lauren Ashman.

Ashman cuts inside past the keeper and has a wide open goal.

Blue Devils net one just over 10 minutes in, 1-0.

Later, Bough works past a defender and boots one home off the right foot.

Forks extends the lead to two goals.

The Blue Devils would go on to a 7-0 win.

So, it’ll be Forks and C.V. in one of the semifinal match-ups.

The Blue Devils and Warriors meet next Tuesday at 3:30 pm back at Blue Devil Stadium.