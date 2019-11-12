Blue Devils down Spartans 28-12, advance to State Regionals

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Following Susquehanna Valley versus Windsor was the Class B final.

Chenango Forks looking for their 8th-straight section title, taking on Maine-Endwell, trying for their first since 2015.

The first half was almost entirely the Lucas Scott show.

Inside the five here, Scott bounces outside for the score. 7-0 Forks.

Second quarter, Scott from just a few yards out.

His second of the game and it’s 14-0 Blue Devils.

End of the first half, and guess who?

Scott scores on what I like to call the Forks Special, a touchdown run inside of five yards.

And to top it all off, why not one more.

Forks looking like they’ll run away and hide, up 28-0.

But, M-E finally woke up in the 3rd.

The give is to Ryan Brozovic.

He slips through a pair of defenders and scores.

Spartans trail 28-6.

M-E got the ball back, looking to keep their comeback hopes alive.

Michael Mancini rolls out.

Nothing doing down field.

Scrambles, and heaves up a prayer for Michael Smith, and it’s answered!

Despite the signal there, Smith was ruled down at the one.

Leading to this.

Manicini’s pass is tipped twice before it’s secured by Brozovic for the touchdown.

Spartans down 28-12.

M-E fought but too many mistakes led to the Forks victory.

The Blue Devils would close this one out to secure their 8th-consecutive section championship.

After the celebration, the game’s Most Outsanding Player talked about keeping that winning tradition alive for another year.

“It’s just awesome to keep the streak going. You don’t want to be that team that doesn’t win a section title. That’s our goal every single year, and we just have to keep working week-by-week to get where we want to go at the end of the season,” RB/LB Lucas Scott says.

Forks faces Solvay of Section III in the regionals this coming Saturday at 3:00 pm in Vestal.