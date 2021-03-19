Blue Devils dominate Warriors 40-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now, another Class C battle with #13 Chenango Valley hosting #1 Chenango Forks, and this one not much better as far as lopsidedness.

Forks ball on the CV 5 yard line, and like the sun rises in the east, Lucas Scott runs it in for a touchdown.

Forks goes up 7-0.

Next Warriors drive, Rory Thompson getting chased down by Tyler Truesdail.

He tries to get the throw off but it’s a duck and it’s intercepted by Tyler Hayes.

The big man gets the pick!

Ensuing drive for Forks and Ray Austin off the play fake goes deep for Brad Needels.

He hauls it in.

Fumbled it right around the 2 yard line out of bounds, setting up, you guessed it.

It’s Lucas Scott time.

Able to get the ball over the goal line just enough for the score.

Now 14-0 Blue Devils.

Dominating effort all around by Forks as they kept scoring and kept CV off the scoreboard all night.

The Blue Devils win it, 40-0.