Blue Devils dominate at home over the Warriors 46-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – To Blue Devil Stadium for a Class C cross-town clash.

#5 Chenango Forks hosting Chenango Valley.

Already a rout for Forks, up 27-0 in the 2nd and things continue to go the Blue Devils way.

That’s Maddox Thornton coming up with the interception, and look at him go.

Weaving his way down the field, finally being brought down.

That would help set up this.

The give is to Reese Zukosky, and the senior slides into the end zone with ease. 34-0 Blue Devils.

That would be your halftime score, but Forks would continue to tally points in the 2nd half as well.

Forks dominates in this one as they take it, 46-0.