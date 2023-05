BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Lacrosse team successfully defended their Class D championship, winning the title once again by defeating Seton Catholic 9-8.

The Blue Devils got the offense rolling early in the contest, leading from the first quarter on.

Chenango Forks advances to the state subregional round on Wednesday.

