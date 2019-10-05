Blue Devils defeat Warriors 45-14

BINGHAMTON – Now to a jam-packed Blue Devil Stadium.

3-1 Chenango Valley squaring off with #2 Chenango Forks.

Four and a half to go in the second, Forks knocking on the doorstep.

The give is to Lucas Scott and the big man bullies his way into the end zone.

Or does he?

After the officials have a meeting of the minds, they determine he was stopped at the half yard line.

C.V. would punt though.

Final minute of the half, Ray Austin drops back to pass.

He checks down to Scott on a short dump pass, and Scott is off.

He rumbles all the way down to the 2.

A 22-yard catch-and-run.

Then, Scott punches it in the very next play.

That put the Blue Devils up 26-7 heading into the locker room.

Opening possession for Forks in the second half and they drive right down the field.

Capped off here by a Ryan Joseph 17-yard touchdown run.

Blue Devils now up 32-7.

However, Forks would add on a couple more scores and take this cross-town rivalry game for the 27th-straight year.

The final, 45-14.