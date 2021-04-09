Blue Devils continue win streak with 34-15 decision over Purple Tornado

BINGHAMTON, NY – 3-0 Chenango Forks looking to keep their shut out streak alive as they hosted 1-1 Norwich.

First drive for Forks.

Ray Austin on the give Dubbs Haqq.

Haqq bounces outside and rumbles down the sideline for a gain of 24 yards.

That would eventually set up this.

A 1-yard carry on the goal line for Haqq and he’s in for the first score of the game.

7-0 Forks.

Later in the 1st, Lucas Scott cuts it back to the right, avoids a tackle, and then takes Norwich’s Cameron Byrne for an 8-yard ride into the end zone.

28 yard run for the big man.

14-0 Blue Devils.

2nd quarter, same score.

Austin with the give to Scott again.

Or at least so I thought.

Austin keeps it himself, down the sideline he goes, reaches over the goal line for the score.

Austin of the QB keeper from 38 yards out makes it 20-0 Forks.

Norwich with their best chance of the 1st half.

Griffin Mills going deep down field and finds Trent Wessels for a 41-yard gain through the air.

However, on 4th down from the 20, Mills’ pass falls incomplete and they turn it over on downs.

Norwich did eventually cash in twice, snapping Forks’ shutout streak.

But they couldn’t break the Blue Devils win streak, which has now hit 17 games, as Forks wins 34-15.