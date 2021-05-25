Blue Devils boys lacrosse offense thrashes Patriots 19-4

BINGHAMTON, NY- On to some game action Tuesday night.

Chenango Forks taking on Binghamton in boys lacrosse.

Forks up 1-0, and it didn’t take long for Caden Olmstead to take over.

Here, simply beats his man 1-on-1 and tucks it inside the near post.

Then, he gets the pass from Max Lawrence and great vision to find a shooting lane through bodies.

And then Tyler Hayes finds him coming across the field, and he fires one across his body and in.

A quick hat trick for the junior.

Looking for more here, all alone in front.

But, outstanding save by Binghamton goalie Jack Segrue.

He was very busy in the Binghamton goal as the Blue Devils took it to the Patriots.

Hayes with an upper 90 rocket there.

It was all Forks in this one as they get the win, 19-4.