Blue Devils blank Sabers 7-0

CONKLIN, N.Y. – Now over to Susquehanna Valley where the Sabers welcomed in the defending Class B state champs, Chenango Forks.

3-0 the score here and Emily Repp did her best in goal to keep the Sabers in the game.

There, she denies Aubrey Bough who had a good look.

Second half now, Emma Bough with two goals, looking for the hat trick.

But, Repp with a great reaction.

Here, Gabby Markham throws it in front for a teammate.

But, Repp shuts the door again.

Now, Aubrey with a corner and finds her sister Emma for the header.

Guess who though? Repp not having it.

It took awhile, but Emma would break through for another one, and it was a similar scenario.

Off a corner, ball is knocked down, and it doesn’t get much easier than that.

Emma’s third of the game.

She carried the load in this one as she netted five goals, leading Forks to a 7-0 road win.