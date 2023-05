BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Lacrosse team won big in their Class D semifinal against Owego, winning 16-2.

The Blue Devils established a lead early in the first quarter to gain the momentum.

Chenango Forks advances to the championship game to face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Seton Catholic and Chenango Valley.

Watch the highlights above!