1  of  45
Closings
Afton Central School District Athens Area Schools Binghamton City Schools Binghamton University Blue Ridge School District Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton Broome County Council of Churches Broome County Meals on Wheels Broome County Seniors Ctr. Broome-Tioga BOCES Catholic Schools of Broome Chenango Valley Schools Cincinnatus Central D.C.M.O BOCES Harrold Campus D.C.M.O. Boces Chenango Campus Deposit Central Schools Discovery Center Family Enrichment Network Broome Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Newark Valley Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Owego Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Waverly Hancock Central Schools Harpursville Schools Ithaca College Johnson City Central Maine - Endwell Schools Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Montrose Area School District Newark Valley Schools Otselic Valley Schools Owego Apalachin School District Oxford Academy Playyard Concepts Inc. Sayre Area Schools Spencer-Van Etten Central School SUNY Broome Tompkins Cortland C.C. Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES Union - Endicott Schools Vestal Central Schools Walton Schools Waverly School District Whitney Point Central Whitney Pt Pre-School Daycare Windsor Central

Blackhawks D Seabrook undergoes right hip surgery

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook is expected to be ready for the start of next season after he had right hip surgery on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Seabrook also had right shoulder surgery in December and left hip surgery last month. Team physician Michael Terry said Seabrook will be ready to return in five to six months.

Seabrook, who is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000, was placed on long-term injured reserve in December.

The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games since his NHL debut in 2005, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now