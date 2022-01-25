BINGHAMTON, NY – Over at Chenango Valley, the Warriors boys team playing host to Windsor.

Opening quarter, Windsor’s Jayson Chase threads the needle to Alex Balachick, and he touches it in off the glass.

Then, KJ Hagley to the corner for Jimmy Lindsley, and he buries the three with the majestic mullet blowing in the wind.

Warriors end now, and a familiar face.

Riley Spencer knocks down a three ball of his own from the far side.

Here, Spencer decides to take it in a little closer.

Able to get the runner to fall from the paint. He finished with 24 points.

Great ball movement by CV here.

Jeter King to Donovan Tomm to Chase Hanyon. And Hanyon hits the turn around jumper.

But, it was Windsor’s night. Missed shot is brought down by Hanyon.

However, it’s stolen back by Zach Hagerman, who then turns and lays it up and in.

Behind 16 from Lindsley and 14 from Hagerman, Windsor would go on to take this one by a final of 58-47.