Black Knights roll over Saints 7-2

WINDSOR, N.Y. – The Black Knights hosting the Seton Catholic Central Saints.

First half, and Samantha Sova just showing off here.

Great move to create space, and look at that shot!

Falling down, lofts it over the keeper.

1-0 Windsor.

A few minutes later, Sova at it again.

Gets off a good shot and goes far side for the goal.

Now 2-0 Black Knights.

Later, here comes Riley Miner on a fast break.

She outmuscles the defender.

The left-footed shot is true and Miner gives Windsor a three-goal lead.

Those two goal scorers had themselves a big day.

Sova finished with four goals, while Miner was one back with three.

The Black Knights roll over Seton by a final of 7-2.