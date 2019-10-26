Black Knights ground Eagles 42-14

WINDSOR, N.Y. – The top game of the night.

A critical Class C divisional game between #16 Windsor and #17 Whitney Point.

2nd quarter, tied at 14 until Ethan Reed connects with Dave Flora on an out-and-up.

A 27-yard catch and run that puts Windsor ahead 21-14.

After recovering an onside kick, the Knights get it back and Reed is still hungry.

He muscles his way through a few tacklers, gets outside, and dives for the pylon!

Reed superman’s his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

A 35-yard run and Windsor takes a two-score lead, 28-14.

The Black Knights would end up rolling in this one as they beat Whitney Point, 42-14.