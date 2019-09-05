Black Knights down Saints 3-1

BINGHAMTON – Earlier Wednesday, the first-ever boy’s varsity soccer game played on the new John G. Down turf field at Seton Catholic Central.

Saints and Windsor.

Late first half. Corner kick for Windsor.

Ball is battled for and finds the foot of Kollin Vanzandt.

It gets redirected in front and ends up in the back of the goal.

Black Knights go up 1-0.

A few minutes later, Carter Vanzandt drills a bouncing ball right over the keeper.

Beautiful shot and he gives Windsor a 2-0 lead.

Vanzandt looking to add to the lead here on a free kick.

Great strike, but Ian Phillips reaches up and gets enough to deflect it over the crossbar.

Seton would get one back early in the second half.

A throw in for Nick Honken, and it’s a beauty.

It winds up in the goal.

There’s a bit of confusion as to what happened.

But, it’s ruled an own goal. Nonetheless, what a chuck from Honken.

In the end though, the Black Knight would tack on one more and pick up a 3-1 win.