Black Knights defeat Seneca Indians 20-14

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour taking on Windsor.

20-7 Windsor at this point in the 3rd.

3rd and 6 for Windsor and Ethan Reed takes off.

The QB keep leads to a Black Knights first down.

However, they’d eventually be forced to punt.

Next drive for the Seneca Indians and some trickery here.

A double reverse sees Owen Sholtisek fool Windsor and go for a big gain.

Then, a couple plays later, Travon Jones rumbles his way in for the score.

Watkins Glen now within a touchdown.

But, Windsor stays perfect as they hold on to win this one, 20-14.