WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears were victorious in Game 1 of the FPHL quarterfinals, defeating the Watertown Wolves 6-2.

Tyson Kirkby scored twice in the win for the Black Bears.

Binghamton and Watertown will face off in Game 2 on Saturday night in Binghamton, the Black Bears can win the series with another victory.

Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.