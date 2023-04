BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-1 in Game 1 of the FPHL semifinals.

Binghamton set the tone with a goal less than 2 minutes into the contest from Austin Thompson.

Danbury would even the score before the end of the frame, but it was all Black Bears from there.

Binghamton scored 5 unanswered goals the rest of the way, including 3 goals from 3 different scorers in the second period.

