BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Elmira Mammoth on Friday night.

After surrendering an early power play goal, the Black Bears answered quickly with 2 quick goals from Chad Lopez and Tyson Kirkby.

Connor Smith would add another on the power play for Binghamton before the end of the first period to put the Black Bears in control of the contest.

The Black Bears wore specialty “Sock Out Cancer” jerseys which are being auctioned off following the game with all proceeds going to “Sock Out Cancer”.

