BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears wrapped up a two-game home stand with the Port Huron Prowlers Saturday night.

After going down 3-0 after the 1st period, Binghamton turned it up in the 2nd.

Tyler Gjurich netted a 2nd period hat trick to tie things up after 2 frames.

Thomas Aldworth lit the lamp twice and added an assist in the 3rd as the Black Bears roar back to pick up a 7-3 home win.

Binghamton has now strung together back-to-back wins.

They’ll look to make it 3-straight when they host Danbury this Friday for a 7 PM puck drop.