DANBURY, CT (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears lost in Game 3 of the FPHL semifinals to the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-1.

For the second season in a row, the Black Bears season ends in Game 3 with a loss to Danbury.

Jestin Somero scored the opening goal of the game for Binghamton early in the first period, but the Hat Tricks evened the score later in the period.

A goal midway through the third period from Danbury gave them a lead they would not lose.