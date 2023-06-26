BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, the Binghamton Black Bears released their schedule for the 2023-24 season which will begin in October and run through April.

The Black Bears will play 56 regular season games, half of those will be at home.

The year begins once again against Elmira, opening night on the road, Friday, October 13th, the Black Bears will take home ice for the first time the next evening, when they host Elmira.

Other key dates include a home game on the night before Thanksgiving when they host the defending FPHL champions and the team who has beaten the Black Bears in the playoffs for 2 consecutive seasons, the Danbury Hat Tricks.