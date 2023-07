BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears announced the re-signing of forward Brenden Stanko on Tuesday.

Stanko joined the Black Bears in late March of 2023, playing 5 regular season games to conclude the season.

Stanko is one of 3 Binghamton players to have attended Adrian College, alongside Conner Smith and Dakota Bohn.

The Black Bears open their 2023-24 season on the road on October 13th against Elmira.