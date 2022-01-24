BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears looking for their 2nd-straight win as they played host to the Danbury Hat Tricks Saturday night.

The Black Bears trailed the Hat Tricks on three different occasions throughout this one.

However, Nikita Ivashkin netted two goals, including the game-tying one late in the third to force overtime.

And in OT, Gavin Yates was the hero as he sent the Binghamton faithful home happy.

Black Bears get the 5-4 OT win.

They’re back on the ice Thursday when they once again host Danbury.

Puck drop is at 7 PM.