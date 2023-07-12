BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Hockey season is right around the corner and the Binghamton Black Bears are preparing to make a run for the FPHL championship, a goal that they fell just short of last season.

Over the last few weeks, the Binghamton Black Bears have been announcing re-signings and new additions for their 2023-24 roster.

Last season, the Black Bears were led by a high-powered offense, leading the league with 5.09 goals per game.

According to Head Coach Brant Sherwood, fans can expect another high scoring team this season.

“We’re gonna be a high-powered offense once again,” Sherwood said. “We saw a lot of goal scoring last year and I would expect that again in this upcoming year. Right now, I got 4 lines that feel like first lines, and we’ll spread out the announcements. You’ll see a lot of returners and you’ll see some new faces as well.”

The Black Bears accomplished a lot in the 2022-23 season, winning the first playoff series in franchise history but losing in a win or go home Game 3 to the Danbury Hat Tricks.

This was the second consecutive season that Danbury knocked Binghamton out of the playoffs.

For Sherwood, that playoff loss is going to be a motivator for the team all season long.

“It bothers me right now talking about it because I thought we had the better team,” Sherwood said. “I thought we had a lot more talent than Danbury.”

The Black Bears will not have to wait too long to face their rivals from Danbury, Binghamton will face the Hat Tricks in the second week of the season, a matchup that Sherwood is excited for.

“I can’t wait to play them in October,” Sherwood said. “Hopefully the boys can show how much losing that series meant to us.”

One of those games will be at home, a place the Black Bears excelled at last season.

For good reason, with the help of great support from the Binghamton fans and an environment that Sherwood says in special.

“Playing in our building, there’s something so special about it,” Sherwood said. “Obviously the fans and how it’s filled to the brim, but also the video production and when the guys are coming out for the starting lineup, we just have such a special environment.”

The fans in particular made an impact last year as the Black Bears franchise broke the FPHL attendance record in just their second year.

This upcoming season is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 13th on the road against the Elmira River Sharks, fans will not need to wait long for the home opener, the following night, Elmira comes to Binghamton.