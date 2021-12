BINGHAMTON, NY – A nice gesture during a time of giving for the Binghamton Black Bears.

The team is honoring healthcare workers during their three-game home stand by celebrating Healthcare Professionals Week.

The Black Bears are offering healthcare workers and their families discounted $8 tickets to any of the team’s three home games this week.

That includes tonight at 7 PM against Delaware, Wednesday at 7 PM against Danbury, or New Year’s Eve at 6 PM against Watertown.