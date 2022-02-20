WATERTOWN, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears were in action on Sunday.

Binghamton in Watertown taking on the Wolves.

After going down 1-0 in the 1st, the Black Bears tied it up on a goal from Gavin Yates.

Watertown then erupted for 3-straight goals to hold a 4-1 lead.

However, Nikita Ivashkin and Geno DeAngelo netted two in the 2nd to get Binghamton back to within 1.

But, the Wolves would tack on a few more to win comfortably, 7-3.

These two meet again Monday evening at 6 inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.