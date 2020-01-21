Black Bears down Bearcats 86-63 on Sunday

On Sunday, the B.U. men’s team look to follow suit on the road and secure their second conference win.

However, the Bearcats were downed by Maine 86-63.

The loss dropped B.U. to 7-11 on the season and 1-4 in the America East.

Sam Sessoms finished as Binghamton’s leading scorer with 21 points, with Javon Brown adding 12 and Brenton Mills tacking on 11 more.

George Tinsley brought down a team-high six rebounds.

The Bearcats will try and bounce back on Wednesday as they hit the road once again.

Binghamton will head down to Long Island to face the top team in the conference, Stony Brook, for a 7:00 pm start.