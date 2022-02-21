BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s head over to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena now as the Binghamton Black Bears hosted the Watertown Wolves Monday night.

1st period, Nikita Ivashkin carries in, gets below the goal line, throws it back behind the goalie to the slot, and Josh Newberg is there to blast it home.

Great start for Binghamton as they go up 1-0 2 minutes in.

Wolves looking to strike back. Lane King’s shot gets tipped in front and nearly creeps in.

But, there’s Newberg again in the right place at the right time to prevent the goal.

Same score here. Bingo power play and a fortuitous chance as the initial shot is whiffed on. But, the puck still ends up going right to Tyler Gjurich and his bomb makes it 2-0.

However, not even a minute later, Binghamton fails to clear on the penalty kill and it comes back to bite them as Justin MacDonald snipes one bar down.

The captain gets the Wolves on the board. 2-1 now.

But, Owen Liskiewicz would be stellar in net, making 34 saves and Binghamton would tack on 3 more to win, 5-3.

The Black Bears remain home for their next game as they host the Delaware Thunder this Friday.

Puck drop is at 7 PM.