BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears rolled in an 11-1 win over the Delaware Thunder on Friday night.

It was Hall of Fame night at the arena, 3 people were inducted into the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony.

The Black Bears also became the first franchise in FPHL history to have 100,000 fans attend games in a single season with their attendance at this game.

Binghamton opened the game with 2 power play goals to set the tone for the huge win.

Watch the highlights above!