Binghamton University’s Lou DePrez reflects on the NCAA Wrestling Championships

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University Athletics Department has a lot to smile about after the last week they’ve had.

After seeing cross country runner Emily Mackay finish 14th at the NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors in the process, this past weekend the campus was fortunate enough to have a 2nd student-athlete join Mackay with that distinction.

Bearcats wrestler Lou DePrez was the lone BU representative at the NCAA Wrestling Championships this year, but he made the most of it.

DePrez, seeded 3rd in the 184 weight bracket, made his way onto the podium after finishing 8th overall, and was named an All-American for the 2nd-straight year.

DePrez represented BU at the NCAA’s in 2019, and was set to wrestle in them again last year before the COVID pandemic broke out.

After making his return last week, DePrez described what it was like to be back in the tournament.

“Any time that I get to wrestle in that kind of atmosphere is always fun. It’s just always a good opportunity. You’ve got all the teams in the NCAA there. They’re battling to try and get into a top 8 seat, places. It’s just a good time. There’s nothing like it,” he said.

One positive that came out of last year’s COVID cancellation was the NCAA granted all winter Division I athletes an additional year of eligibility.

And with DePrez already having redshirted, he has 2 years of eligibility left.

After reaching the podium, and getting a better feel for what the big stage is like, DePrez feels like the lofty goals he sets for himself each year are still attainable in the next couple of seasons.

“My goal is always to be a national champion since I started wrestling. It’s the biggest accomplishment you can achieve in the sport at this level. I know what I need to work on now. So, just getting after it I guess.”

DePrez added that having both he and Mackay earn All-American honors is great for the school and will hopefully help with BU’s recruiting in the future.