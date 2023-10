VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The America East Conference announced the hosts for the baseball and softball tournaments in 2024 and 2025.

Binghamton University will host the baseball tournament in 2024 and the softball tournament in 2025.

This will be the second year in a row the baseball tournament will be hosted by the Bearcats.

The softball program last hosted in 2022.

The University of Maine will host softball in 2024 and baseball in 2025.