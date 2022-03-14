While we have a break in the action until Friday in the New York state basketball tournaments, there’s a different tournament that will get underway later this week.

It’s the NCAA Tournament, but not the one you’re thinking of.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships begin on Thursday, and Binghamton University will be well represented.

The Bearcats will be sending 4 wrestlers to the NCAA’s, which will be held this Thursday through Saturday at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

Redshirt seniors Lou DePrez and Joe Doyle, junior Jacob Nolan, and sophomore Brevin Cassella all qualified after their performances at the EIWA Championships two weekends ago.

DePrez won his 3rd individual EIWA Championship, this one at 197. Doyle finished 3rd at 285, Nolan finished 4th at 174, and Cassella placed 5th at 165.

While much of the attention will be on DePrez, who is seeded 8th in his bracket, both Doyle and Nolan will be working as lower seeds in their respective classes.

Doyle is 20th in 285, while Nolan is the 30th seed at 174.

However, despite the low seedings, the two are still feeling confident heading into their first round match-ups.

BU Wrestler – 285 LB Joe Doyle says, “I feel good. I mean, I’m always, I’m seeded 20th. But, I mean, I’ve always been the underdog. So, I’m just going to embrace it. Go out there, take it one match at a time, and just try to beat the guy in front of me.”



BU Wrestler – 174 LB Jacob Nolan says, “I also feel pretty good about my bracket. Just take it one match at a time. I know I’m a lower seed. But, it doesn’t really matter. Once you get into the tournament, you’re going to be wrestling the same guys. So, just go out there, wrestle hard, see what happens.”

The NCAA Championships begin Thursday morning from Detroit.

In the first round, Doyle will face 13th seeded Tate Orndorff from Ohio State.

Nolan will take on 3rd-seeded Logan Massa from Michigan.

DePrez squares off with Maryland’s Jaron Smith, seeded 25th.

And Cassella will go against 8th-seeded Phil Conigliaro of Harvard. Conigliaro won the EIWA Championship at 165.

Coverage of the matches can be seen across different ESPN networks throughout the 3-day tournament.