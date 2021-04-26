Binghamton University Bearcats Athletics weekend recap, 4/26/21

VESTAL, NY – A busy weekend for Binghamton University athletics.

On Saturday, several teams in action for the Bearcats.

The baseball team was down in Baltimore to face UMBC.

The Bearcats split their doubleheader with the Retrievers, falling 14-9 in game 1 before taking game 2, 6-4.

The men’s lacrosse team picked up a 10-7 home win over Vermont.

Meanwhile, the women’s lacrosse team, also down in Baltimore, fell to UMBC in a high-scoring affair, 27-16.

And the America East Championships wrapped up this weekend for swimming and diving, and the BU men brought home their first conference championship in 18 years.

