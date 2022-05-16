Some more baseball action over the weekend. Over at the Bearcats Baseball Complex, the Binghamton University hardball team finished up their series against Stony Brook.

After falling to the Seawolves Friday night, the Bearcats looked to bounce back on Saturday afternoon.

BU had contributions all across the lineup, as all but 1 starter recorded at least 1 hit.

Colin Mason went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s, while Cavan Tully and Evin Sullivan each had a pair of hits and an RBI.

But, Stony Brook would go on to win, 7-5.

On Sunday, the teams saw their game cut short due to weather, but BU made the most of the innings they did play.

Kevin Reilly and Devan Bade both went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI’s while Susquehanna Valley grad Logan Haskell went 2-for-3 with a pair of ribbies.

The Bearcats take this one 12-5 in 4-and-a-half innings.

Binghamton has 1 regular season series left before the America East Tournament next week.

BU and UMBC battle down in Baltimore for 3 games.

Game 1 will be Thursday at 6.