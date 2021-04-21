Binghamton University Athletic Director Pat Elliott stepping down end of June

VESTAL, NY – News came out on Tuesday from the university, saying that Director of Athletics Pat Elliott will be stepping down from his role effective June 30th.

Elliott has been the A.D. for BU since late 2011, helping guide the Bearcats athletics department through their second decade at the Division I level.

BU President said in a statement that while Elliott will step down from his current position, he will not be leaving the university as he will be taking on a new role as a part time Special Advisor to the President.

Beginning July 1st, current Deputy Director of Athletics Dennis Kalina will take on the A.D. role on an interim basis for 18 months while a national search is conducted for Elliott’s replacement.