Binghamton tied for fourth in Eastern Division with Hartford

BINGHAMTON – Taking a look now at the current Eastern League standings, Binghamton is sitting in 4th place in the Eastern Division, and they have a lot of ground to cover.

With a 24-29 second half record, the Ponies are currently 8.5 games behind the Reading Fightin Phils, who hold the top spot in the division.

Bingo needs help from some of the other Eastern League teams as they have already wrapped up their season series with Reading.

The Ponies will look to begin chipping away at that deficit on Tuesday when they begin a four-game, three-day series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Tuesday, with game one scheduled to begin at 5:35 pm.