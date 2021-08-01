Binghamton shuts out Hartford 6-0

HARTFORD, CT – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies looking to make it back-to-back wins against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Scoreless up until the 7th inning.

Matt Winaker on 3rd.

Carlos Cortes skies one into deep center.

It’ll be tracked down and caught.

But, gets it deep enough for Winaker to tag up and score. Ponies strike first, it’s 1-0.

Moving ahead to the 8th inning now.

1 on for Carlos Rincon, and now nobody on.

Rincon smacks his 2nd home run of the series and the Ponies lead extends to 3-0.

Top 9 now. A runner on for Brett Baty, and that is just crushed.

More like Brett Bat-tee.

He unloads on what was his 2nd home run at the Double-A level, and Binghamton grows their lead to 5-0.

And not quite satisfied with his evening yet is Rincon as he goes off the right field wall for a triple.

That will bring home Mark Vientos. Now 6-0 Ponies.

And, oh yeah, throughout all this, Ponies pitching was throwing a combined no-hitter.

While that would be broken up in the bottom of the 9th, Binghamton would still pick up a 1-hit, shutout victory.

6-0 the final.

Speaking of which, tomorrow will be the final game of this 6-game series.

First pitch for that one will be 6:05 PM.