Looking to snap a 3-game losing streak on Saturday, Binghamton went down 3-0 by the 4th inning.

However, the Ponies offense used the middle innings to put up 5 runs to pull ahead.

Jeremy Vasquez went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s and a run, while Luke Ritter, Brett Baty, and Matt Winaker all went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

The Ponies go on to take this one, 5-4, turning their attention to the series finale on Sunday.

This one was tight through the first 5 innings, with Hartford out in front 3-1 through the 1st half.

However, the Yard Goats tacked on 4 more runs in the bottom of the 6th that created some separation.

Manny Rodriguez was Binghamton’s most productive bat in this one, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Hartford gets the win in the game, 7-2, and in the series, 4-2.

The loss drops Binghamton to 8-18 overall, and the Ponies still have yet to win a series this season.

They’ll look to get things back on track beginning Tuesday.

The Ponies head to New Hampshire for a 6-game set with the Fisher Cats, starting at 11:05 AM tomorrow morning.