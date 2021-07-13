Binghamton Rumble Ponies keep pace with New Hampshire after going 4-1 in recent homestand

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Ponies hosted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for a 6-game home stand, and things went almost perfectly for the home team.

Binghamton kicked off the series with a 3-2 win in game 1.

They then followed that up with a 5-3 win on Wednesday and a 5-1 win on Thursday.

Their lone set back came on Friday when they fell to the Fisher Cats, 7-3.

However, the Ponies bounced back nicely on Saturday and picked up a 6-3 victory.

The series finale was rained out on Sunday, their 7th game this season that was either postponed or cancelled due to the weather.

That game has been added as a doubleheader in New Hampshire later next month.

The Ponies are now a staggering 9-2 against the Fisher Cats this season and, as we’re about to see, that has helped them keep pace with New Hampshire in the standings.

Binghamton now takes to the road as they begin a 6-game set in Altoona with the Curve. First pitch for game 1 tonight is set for just a few moments from now at 6:30.

And here’s a look at where teams sit in the Double-A Northeast Division.

The Somerset Patriots continue to hold on to that top spot in the division.

However, the Portland Sea Dogs are breathing down their necks as they are only 3 games out of first place.

And that is where things start to get stretched out further.

Reading has moved up to 3rd place, with New Hampshire right behind the Fightin’ Phils in 4th.

Both teams are 12-and-a-half games out of 1st.

The Ponies are in the 5th position and are 15 games back, and their next opponent, the Hartford Yard Goats, are in last and are 20 games out.